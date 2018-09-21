Lakeland PBS
Construction On Bemidji’s Carnegie Library About To Begin

Josh Peterson
Sep. 20 2018
It’s a project that has been in the making for a decade. Bemidji’s Carnegie Library is set to finally begin construction within the next couple of days. With a tight timeline in place, the first phase of the project will be gradual.

Soon, security fencing will be put in place once trees are removed, and from there, masonry work can begin. While work on the exterior will be visible to the public, most of the work will take place on the inside.

While the main level of the building will be restored back to its original glory, the lower level of the facility will see some changes, and some new tenants added as well.

The lower level will be renovated into leased office space. With one tenant on board, there remains room to grow.

With work about to commence, the hope is the legacy of the Carnegie will continue to live on once the project is completed.

With the majority of the work set to take place inside over the winter, Bemidji residents can expect a blast to the past when the doors open next summer.

The entire Carnegie project is set to be completed by June 30, 2019.

