Construction on Bemidji Veterans Home Now 45% Complete

Lakeland News — Sep. 27 2022

Construction on the new Bemidji veterans home is now 45% complete.

The Department of Veterans Affairs says construction continues to remain on schedule, and it’s anticipated the new veterans home will open for use in the middle of next year. Prospective residents began submitting admission applications on September 15th, and officials say they have received more than 70 applications as of September 20th.

Once applications are received, MDVA staff review them. Then, applicants receive confirmation in a written letter that they have been placed on a waiting list. Several months before the new home opens, applicants will be contacted for more information on their health care needs and a financial intake will be completed.

Admissions will be staggered and gradual, and only a small number will be admitted until after the home is approved by a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs inspection.

