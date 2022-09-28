Construction on Bemidji Veterans Home Now 45% Complete

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Construction on the new Bemidji veterans home is now 45% complete.

The Department of Veterans Affairs says construction continues to remain on schedule, and it’s anticipated the new veterans home will open for use in the middle of next year. Prospective residents began submitting admission applications on September 15th, and officials say they have received more than 70 applications as of September 20th.

Once applications are received, MDVA staff review them. Then, applicants receive confirmation in a written letter that they have been placed on a waiting list. Several months before the new home opens, applicants will be contacted for more information on their health care needs and a financial intake will be completed.

Admissions will be staggered and gradual, and only a small number will be admitted until after the home is approved by a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs inspection.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today