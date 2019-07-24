Lakeland PBS
Construction For West Parking Lot At Sanford Bemidji Medical Center Will Begin In August

Jul. 24 2019

The Sanford Bemidji Medical Center is working to improve their parking. The west patient parking lot will be undergoing construction starting Monday, August 5.

According to a release from Sanford Health, the parking lot will be completed in two phases. During phase one, the north half of the parking lot will be under construction while the south side will be available for patients to use.

Phase two will have the south side blocked off for construction and patient parking will be available on the north side of the parking lot.

During construction the west emergency room entrance and kidney dialysis entrance will both be accessible and ambulances will still have access to the ambulance garage.

There will be additional patient parking in the parking lot directly west of the orthopedics and sports medicine entrance.

 

