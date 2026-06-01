Construction & Demolition Landfills in NW Minnesota Facing Possible Closures

The nine-county MN Regional Hub & Spoke System, a solid waste management network, has faced several challenges over the last few years. If something doesn’t happen soon at the Minnesota Legislature, the northwest region of Minnesota could become a waste desert for construction and demolition (C&D) debris.

Out of a $1.2 billion bonding bill that was passed this legislative session, zero dollars went to the Hub & Spoke System. On top of that, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency wants to close all unlined landfills in the state, which would leave no construction and demolition disposal options for residents of northwest Minnesota.

“I think the rule changes have been coming for such a long time, and I feel like they’ve been around in the back of everybody’s mind maybe since I started here, and that’s over 30 years ago,” said Dan Hecht, Clearwater County Environmental Services Director.

Without any landfills to put all the debris, the only option northwest counties will have is to haul it somewhere with a lined landfill.

“We will probably be looking at trucking at least 90 to 100-plus miles each way, and for construction and demolition waste, which is really bulky because it doesn’t really compact very well—a lot of times, we’re shipping a lot of air with that,” said Hubbard County Solid Waste Administrator Josh Holte. “It’s very costly and transportation can be the biggest cost factor.”

“The closest one is Keewatin’s general waste facility,” added Hecht. “The next one is I think, 172 miles away, somewhere down near the [Twin Cities] metro. We may look at going over the border in North Dakota, which is, [it’s] preferable to stay in Minnesota with Minnesota waste, but we have to do what’s best for our bottom line.”

“We rely primarily on the private market for that right now,” stated Jeff Woodford, Cass County Environmental Services Director. “We have three private C&D landfills that are online right now. So if they say, they don’t know—they can’t afford to install a liner and they just close up shop, that may put added pressure on [us] because the construction and demolition waste has to go somewhere.”

The MPCA is anticipating the rule change to close all unlined landfills will be up for approval in late 2026. All permits for the northwest region’s landfills will expire between 2029 and 2030.