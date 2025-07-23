Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Jul 23, 2025 | By: Daniel Pursell
Construction Continues on MN Military & Veterans Museum’s New Facility
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
Education & Government
MN Opens Tip Program for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Cases
Business
Dr. Jason Caron to Take Over as Sanford Bemidji Leader at End of Year
Community
Brainerd’s Herman Bradley Receives 2025 Sertoma Service to Mankind Award
Sports
Nate Stevens Wins 122nd MGA Amateur Golf Championship
Scroll To Top