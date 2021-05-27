Construction Completed on Affordable Housing Project in Bemidji
Construction has been completed on a 32-unit affordable housing community in Bemidji. The group of homes, called Conifer Villas, was headed up by the Headwaters Regional Development Commission.
This is the second project of its kind in Bemidji. The first was completed in 2012. The housing was created for those experiencing homelessness or who have otherwise needed special support.
The townhome community will also feature a separate group meeting space that will be offering services to help residents live with more stability.
Construction of the homes finished a month ahead of schedule, and now there is just landscaping left to finish the project. Move-ins have already begun.
