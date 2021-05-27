Construction Completed on Affordable Housing Project in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Construction has been completed on a 32-unit affordable housing community in Bemidji. The group of homes, called Conifer Villas, was headed up by the Headwaters Regional Development Commission.

This is the second project of its kind in Bemidji. The first was completed in 2012. The housing was created for those experiencing homelessness or who have otherwise needed special support.

The townhome community will also feature a separate group meeting space that will be offering services to help residents live with more stability.

Construction of the homes finished a month ahead of schedule, and now there is just landscaping left to finish the project. Move-ins have already begun.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today