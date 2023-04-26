Lakeland PBS

Construction Closing Knollwood Drive in Baxter for Next 12 to 14 Weeks

Hanky HazeltonApr. 26 2023

Two road construction projects costing an estimated $7 million have finally started this week in Baxter. The projects are separate but will heavily impact one another on the Knollwood Drive intersection, where Foley Road and Highway 210 meet. With roads estimated to be closed for 12 to 14 weeks, this will cause more traffic and detours.

Last year, the city of Baxter commenced a 2-year project. They completed phase one, which was road improvements and reconstruction on Foley Road. In the second phase, they will be relocating the railroad drive from Knollwood Dr. to Inglewood Dr.

This will help accomplish the city’s long-range transportation goal of creating a parallel corridor along Highway 371. It will allow locals to use and access businesses much easier. With highway improvements, there will be one-lane closures between March and June.

The second project will make improvements on Knollwood Drive, south of Foley Road down to County Road 48. During that time, the general public asked to take the detour route on Highland Scenic Drive or CR 48. This is to avoid any conflicts with construction crews.

According to officials, these roads have reached their full potential and lifespan, and that if they’re not attended to now, it could cause bigger potholes and greater maintenance issues in the future.

Highway 210 and the Inglewood railway crossing are slated to be done at the end of June, and Knollwood Drive to Foley Road is anticipated to be done by Labor Day.

