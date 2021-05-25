Lakeland PBS

Construction at Brainerd High School’s South Campus Begins

Nick UrsiniMay. 24 2021

Another construction project at Brainerd High School is underway. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Monday morning to kick off construction.

The South Campus at the high school will be transformed into space for special education and transitional programs. The new building will feature breakout rooms, three secure entrances, and spaces where students can separate themselves from visual distractions.

Construction is expected to be complete in the fall of 2022.

