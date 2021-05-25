Construction at Brainerd High School’s South Campus Begins

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Another construction project at Brainerd High School is underway. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Monday morning to kick off construction.

The South Campus at the high school will be transformed into space for special education and transitional programs. The new building will feature breakout rooms, three secure entrances, and spaces where students can separate themselves from visual distractions.

Construction is expected to be complete in the fall of 2022.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today