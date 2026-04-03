Apr 3, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Conservation Corps Continuing Fire Mitigation in Bemidji After 2025 Wind Storm

On Thursday, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar was in Bemidji to receive updates about ongoing recovery efforts from the major wind storm that struck the area last summer. She also visited a Conservation Corps burn site focused on wildfire mitigation.

This round of burning and continued cleanup from the Conservation Corps is set to continue through the weekend. Volunteers will leave the area on Tuesday.

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