Lakeland PBS

Conner Erickson Returns Home to Brainerd After 3 Months in the Hospital

Ryan BowlerDec. 10 2022

A senior captain on the Brainerd football team who had been in the hospital for the past three months finally got to return home.

Conner Erickson collapsed on the sidelines during an away game in Moorhead due to a brain bleed and was rushed to the hospital on Sep. 9. Conner spent the last three months away from what he knew as a normal life and had not been back home to Brainerd until Friday.

He was able to show everyone just how much progress he’s made in his recovery when he stepped out of the car and started walking up his driveway. This was most definitely a homecoming, not just for Conner but for his family, friends, teachers, and teammates, who all lined the streets to welcome Conner back home.

Despite everything Conner has gone through in those three months, you couldn’t help but notice the smile on his face as he stood among all his family, surrounded by a community that has supported him each and every day.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

Related Posts

In Focus: Cherrywood Fabrics Showcasing Unique Quilts at “Tags & Tiaras” Exhibit

Brainerd Public Utilities Presents Annual Budget Review for 2022

Brainerd Officers Find Body of Deceased Woman Inside Burned Residence

Brainerd Boys Hockey Brings Paddle Back Home with Win Over Northern Lakes

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.