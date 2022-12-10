Conner Erickson Returns Home to Brainerd After 3 Months in the Hospital
A senior captain on the Brainerd football team who had been in the hospital for the past three months finally got to return home.
Conner Erickson collapsed on the sidelines during an away game in Moorhead due to a brain bleed and was rushed to the hospital on Sep. 9. Conner spent the last three months away from what he knew as a normal life and had not been back home to Brainerd until Friday.
He was able to show everyone just how much progress he’s made in his recovery when he stepped out of the car and started walking up his driveway. This was most definitely a homecoming, not just for Conner but for his family, friends, teachers, and teammates, who all lined the streets to welcome Conner back home.
Despite everything Conner has gone through in those three months, you couldn’t help but notice the smile on his face as he stood among all his family, surrounded by a community that has supported him each and every day.
