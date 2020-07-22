Lakeland PBS

Congressman Pete Stauber Announces Over $1 Million Grant For Little Falls Airport

Destiny Wiggins — Jul. 22 2020

Congressman Pete Stauber, who is currently serving his first term in Congress as the Representative from Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District announced that the Little Falls/Morrison County-Lindbergh Field Airport has been awarded a $1,573,353 grant from the Department of Transportation to construct a runway to help meet the operational needs of the airport.

“As we work our way back towards economic recovery, rebuilding critical infrastructure is going to be more important than ever as these projects will create more jobs and keep communities attractive to possible business ventures,” Said Stauber. “I am grateful that the Department of Transportation listened to my requests and made this key investment in the Little Falls area. I look forward to seeing the completion of this runway, and the economic prosperity that will follow.”

This project constructs a 2,855-foot runway to help meet the operational needs of the airport. This grant funds the second phase of this project, which includes construction.

