Congressman Injured As Gunman Opens Fire At Baseball Practice

George Washington University Hospital says it is treating two people wounded during the shooting at a congressional baseball practice and both are in critical condition.

Hospital spokeswoman Susan Griffiths says their identity is not being released because of patient privacy laws.

Police in Alexandria, Virginia, say five people were taken to area hospitals, including the gunman who opened fire Wednesday morning.

A law enforcement official says the shooting in Virginia that injured Rep. Steve Scalise and several others is being investigated as a criminal act rather than an act of terrorism.

The official, who was not authorized to speak by name and spoke on condition of anonymity, also says the FBI is taking over the investigation, which is standard protocol in attacks involving federal officials such as a congressman. A news conference has been scheduled by law enforcement for later in the morning.

The White House says that it’s canceling President Donald Trump’s only public event on Wednesday due to the shooting involving members of Congress.