Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Minnesota at 262 as of Tuesday

Nathan Green — Mar. 25 2020

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota has risen to 262, an increase of 27 cases from Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Health says 15 patients are currently hospitalized out of a total of 21 since the pandemic reached the state. There have been no additional deaths since one reported last weekend, and 88 people who had been isolated no longer need to be.

Governor Tim Walz says he is still undecided on whether to issue a shelter-in-place order in the state.

