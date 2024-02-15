Confidence Making a Big Difference for Brainerd Girls’ B-Ball This Season

Click to print (Opens in new window)

After a disappointing 9-17 finish last season, Brainerd girls’ basketball has already doubled its win total this season and are now sitting at 18-4. They have a 12-1 record since the start of the new year and are poised to close the regular season strong ahead of the section tournament.

From last season to now, it’s been a complete 180 for the Warriors, and it all starts with their defense, which has surrendered only 47 points per game. The team’s hustle also been a catalyst on the offensive end, along with an inherently faster tempo courtesy of the shot clock.

The Warriors have also scored at least 50 points in all but three contests, and they believe confidence is playing the biggest part in the squad’s improved offensive proficiency. And the girls believe that unity is crucial as they continue prepping for the Section 8AAAA gauntlet lying ahead.

Brainerd is riding a six-game winning streak with four games left before the section tournament. They’ll be chasing their first state tournament berth since 1997. The Warriors will be hosting St. Cloud on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 7:15 p.m.

