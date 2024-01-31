Confidence Learning Center to Host 44th Annual Special Olympics Winter Carnival
The Confidence Learning Center in Brainerd will be hosting the 44th annual Special Olympics Winter Carnival on Feb. 15. The event will be run by Area 5 Special Olympics Minnesota.
Over 300 students are expected to take part in the festivities, which will include several winter activities. The Winter Carnival has taken place for over four decades, and the feelings around the event remain the same over time.
Thanks to support from businesses, volunteers, and donors, the event will be free of charge. Special education classes from Area 5 of Special Olympics Minnesota will be attending. Area 5 includes Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd, and Wadena counties.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.