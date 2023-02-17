Confidence Learning Center Hosts Annual Special Olympics Winter Carnival

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Confidence Learning Center hosted their 43rd annual Special Olympics Winter Carnival on Thursday in East Gull Lake. The non-competitive event features winter activities for people of all ages with cognitive and developmental facilities.

Confidence Learning Center is a non-profit organization and relies heavily on sponsors and volunteers. More information on volunteering or sponsoring their events can be found on their website.

