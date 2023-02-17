Lakeland PBS

Confidence Learning Center Hosts Annual Special Olympics Winter Carnival

Lakeland News — Feb. 17 2023

Confidence Learning Center hosted their 43rd annual Special Olympics Winter Carnival on Thursday in East Gull Lake. The non-competitive event features winter activities for people of all ages with cognitive and developmental facilities.

Confidence Learning Center is a non-profit organization and relies heavily on sponsors and volunteers. More information on volunteering or sponsoring their events can be found on their website.

