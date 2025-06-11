Confidence Learning Center Hosting Camp Classic Fundraising Events

Confidence Learning Center, a place for people with cognitive and developmental disabilities in the Brainerd Lakes Area, is holding its biggest fundraisers of the year this week.

Events like a clay shooting tournament, golf scramble, and silent auction are a part of Camp Classic Week, which is dedicated to raising funds to help improve and grow the center in East Gull Lake. This year, Confidence Learning Center is looking to use the money to improve their equipment, to make it more accessible for all who attend the camp.

“We don’t ever want somebody who needs an accessible feature feeling like they’re an inconvenience or that it’s not perfectly designed for their use,” said Travis Grossman, the center’s executive director. “Our number one project, or the things making the top of our list right now, are refining some of the accessible features at camp.”

The silent auction is now open to the public, and Camp Classic Week officially kicks off tomorrow with the “Clays for Camp” tournament. If you’d like to learn more about Confidence Learning Center, Camp Classic Week, or bid on items in the silent auction, you can visit their website here.