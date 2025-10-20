Confidence Learning Center Holds Sensory-Friendly Trick-or-Treating Event

Confidence Learning Center in East Gull Lake recently held their annual trick-or-treating event to give kids with cognitive and developmental disabilities the opportunity to take part in a sensory-friendly Halloween experience.

At last Tuesday’s Cabin Trick or Treat, participants dressed up in their costumes to play games and trick-or-treat around the camp grounds. According to camp officials, events like these help build social skills and provide an avenue for kids with disabilities to participate in the spooky fun.

“Everybody loves Halloween, everybody loves dressing up, and for people with disabilities, that’s the same thing. Everybody likes to dress up and have fun,” said Confidence Learning Center Program Leader Scott Harper. “But a lot of the lights, the sensory [issues] can maybe a little bit daunting. And so we still dress it up for the holidays and still have the typical Halloween stuff, so candy and everything, but just in a space that they already know.”

Confidence Learning Center holds events throughout the year for kids with cognitive and developmental disabilities.