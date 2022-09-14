Confidence Learning Center Holding Camp Sale to Raise Money for Programs

Click to print (Opens in new window)

After the COVID-19 pandemic shut many things down for two years, Confidence Learning Center in East Gull Lake is now bringing back their annual Camp Sale. This event has many lightly used and new items for sale to raise money for the center’s programs and campers each year.

Confidence Learning Center provides year-round services to people of all ages with cognitive and developmental disabilities. The Camp Sale is instrumental in giving programs and campers everything they need.

For those coming out to the sale, you are helping out in two ways. One is by donating items, and the other is by purchasing items to offset the fees the center charges. For specific things used by campers, all donations and money raised help supplement a lot of areas used for camping activities.

The sale will be held at the Mariucci Lodge parking lot from September 15-17.

