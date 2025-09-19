Confidence Learning Center Holding Annual Garage Sale in East Gull Lake

Confidence Learning Center has been serving people in the Brainerd Lakes Area with cognitive and developmental disabilities for nearly 60 years, and this weekend the center is holding its annual garage sale.

This is the 31st year that the camp has held the sale. Attendees can find everything from DVDs and large furniture to even speedboats available for purchase. Funds raised go back to the Confidence Learning Center so it can continue to put on year-round events for campers.

“We accept donations every year throughout the year,” said Camp Director Amynda Hadfield. “A lot of people intend that we will hopefully use some of the items to help with offsetting the cost of buying supplies for camp. And then in turn, when we can’t purchase those items, we do have to sell the items that we cannot use here.”

The final day of the sale is Saturday, September 20 and will take place from 8:00 a.m. to noon at the center in East Gull Lake.