Tuesday, April 22nd is Earth Day, and to celebrate, Camp Confidence in East Gull Lake is holding its first every Earth Day program.

Kids in elementary and middle school with cognitive and developmental disabilities are invited to the Confidence Learning Center to create arts and crafts and interact with wildlife at the camp’s nature center to better understand the relationship between humans and our planet.

“We’re all about not only being friends to people, but also our animals and the space that we actually habitate,” said Scott Harper, Confidence Learning Center Program Specialist. “And so being good stewards of our campground and being good stewards of our earth is just hand in hand with our mission. Tomorrow is just a celebration of what we do and what we can still be doing.”

If you’d like to attend, you can RSVP by calling 218-828-2344. The cost is four dollars per person.