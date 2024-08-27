Confidence Learning Center Accepting Donations for Annual Camp Sale

Every year, thanks to donations from the public, Confidence Learning Center in the Brainerd Lakes Area holds a Camp Sale. This year’s sale will take place from September 19th through the 21st, with funds being put toward operating camp activities.

A wide variety of items will be sold during the sale, including furniture, power tools, sporting goods and equipment, and household appliances.

Confidence Learning Center, also known as Camp Confidence, provides educational and recreational opportunities for people with cognitive and developmental disabilities. The organization is thankful for the generosity shown by the public in donating and buying items before and during the sale.

“We are extremely grateful to see the large amount of donations that we get here every year,” said Amynda Hadfield, Confidence Learning Center Camp Director. “It fills our parking lot and it’s just – it’s probably the largest sale in the area by far. So we are extremely grateful.”

To arrange having a donation picked up, you can call Confidence Learning Center at 218-828-2344 by September 10th. Donations can be dropped off until September 17th at their building in East Gull Lake.

The Camp Sale runs Thursday, September 19th and Friday, September 20th from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Saturday, September 21st from 8 a.m. to noon.