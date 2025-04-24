Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Apr 25, 2025 | By: Charlie Yaeger
Confidence is Key to Bemidji Softball’s Best Start in 7 Years
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
Sports
Bemidji Softball Halts 2-Game Skid with Win Over Sauk Rapids-Rice
Sports
Brainerd Softball Hosts Sartell, Splits Doubleheader
Sports
Brainerd Baseball Drops Home Doubleheader to Alexandria
Sports
2-Way Star Mya Tautges Powering Brainerd Softball’s Hot Start
Scroll To Top