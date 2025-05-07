Confidence and a Positive Mindset Key for Brainerd Girls’ Golf

Brainerd girls’ golf has been nothing short of consistent in 2025 thus far. They’ve placed no lower than sixth place and are fresh off their highest placing of second at Tuesday’s meet in Willmar.

Now entering the back half of their schedule, the Warriors are working on tapping into next gear. For second-year head coach Karissa Haugen, the name of the game is confidence, which she sees plenty of in her golfers.

“The positive mindset is our biggest thing,” explained Haugen. “Having fun, enjoying being outside. If they have a bad shot, getting up there, talking to ’em, saying ‘Hey, you’ve got this next one. Let’s not look backwards, focus forward.”

While Brainerd graduated its only state entrant in Sophia Karsnia last year, the Warriors returned three All-Central Lakes Conference golfers in Kiley Jendro, Marcella Timmons, and Maddie Holmstrom, as well as little sister Meredith Holmstrom, who earned an All-CLC honorable mention.

“Just to stay consistent and never really let the big blowout holes get to me,” said Timmons, a junior, on what she’s been working on. “Stay focused, play it safe, don’t go for anything big, and just play a simple game of golf.”

And while senior Maddie Holmstrom has been Brainerd’s top golfer—holding an average score of 85.5—the depth is what’s pushing the Warriors to high meet placements time after time.

“We have a lot of great girls out for the team this year,” she said. “Honestly so impressive, I don’t know what the section team is going to look like, but I’m really excited to see, and I think we have an amazing shot at state this year.”

She continued, “Everyone’s putting has been pretty decent. It’s been difficult because we haven’t been able to get out much and putt. But, I think putting’s been really good and that’s a huge part of the game for us.”

Brainerd girls’ golf has quite the foundation to build off from last year’s run, coming off of third place in the Central Lakes Conference and getting runner-up at the Section 8AAA meet. But to topple the likes of Sartell and Alexandria, the Warriors know there’s more to shave.

“We have to take it meet-by-meet and hole-by-hole, honestly,” said Meredith Holmstrom, a freshman. “If we don’t, we’ll just get too in our heads and that’s what’s going to prevent us from doing so well. So if we just keep our heads up, we’ll get to that top spot, hopefully.”

Warriors will be at the Headwaters Golf Club in Park Rapids this Friday for the 8AAA pre-section meet. Tee-off will be at 9 a.m.