Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Conference Helps Mental Health Officials Better Understand Military Life

May. 2 2019

Service members in the military can sometimes have a hard time integrating into civilian life after they retire, and on top of that, many veterans suffer from a mental illness. A two-day conference kicked off today at Camp Ripley teaching mental health officials on how to better help veterans that may be suffering.

The Military Mental Health Coalition brought in numerous speakers and veterans organizations to Camp Ripley to discuss the best ways of helping military members with their mental health. Speakers discussed a variety of topics including their own experiences in the military, and how they dealt with their mental health during and after they served.

“The conference is really [directed] towards mental health providers, folks that are able to give resource[s] to service members and their families, especially out in some of the more rural communities,” Tony Housey, Military Mental Health Coalition’s spokesperson, said. “I hope they take the information that we give them, and they go back to their community and they try some of those practices within their own area.”

Roughly 22 veterans commit suicide every day and many never seek help because of the stigma surrounding mental health. Sometimes when military members do seek help, they feel as if their mental health provider can’t relate to them. Today’s keynote speaker was trying to make that connection for mental health providers.

“Many of those attending the summit have no military experience,” Stacy Pearsall, an Air Force Veteran and the event’s keynote speaker, said. “So, I hope they walk away with a better understanding of a service member’s transition from the military to being a civilian, and what that lifelong impact has, and how it shapes us and our mental state.”

Tomorrow is the final day of the Military Mental Health Conference, and if you are a veteran who feels like they need to talk to someone, call the Veteran Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255.

Anthony Scott

Contact the Author

Anthony Scott — ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Lakeland PBS Is Looking For Your Feedback On Closed Captioning For News

Brainerd Girls Lacrosse Worried About Defense In 2019

Central Lakes College Professor Wins Excellence In Teaching Award

“Make it OK” Presentation At Essentia Health Reduces The Stigma Surrounding Mental Health

What do you think?

Latest Story

Pete Stahnke Named Bemidji Boys Hockey Head Coach

Posted on May. 4 2019

Latest Stories

Pete Stahnke Named Bemidji Boys Hockey Head Coach

Posted on May. 4 2019

Blackduck Baseball Battles Lake of the Woods

Posted on May. 4 2019

Red Lake Standout Grace White Transfers to Valpo

Posted on May. 4 2019

BSU Baseball Splits Doubleheader With Minnesota Duluth

Posted on May. 4 2019

Lakeland PBS Is Looking For Your Feedback On Closed Captioning For News

Posted on May. 4 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.