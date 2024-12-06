Concordia Languages Villages Invites Public to ‘Shop the World’

The time for Christmas shopping has begun, and Concordia Language Villages in Bemidji is bringing the cultures and traditions of different countries together with their annual “Shop the World” event.

“[It’s] a really fun time for people to come out and kind of get a little bite of the villages’ experience here,” said Concordia Language Villages Finance Coordinator Jessica Korynta. “We have the gift shops of all 14 of our languages that we offer set up all in one spot, so you can get really unique gifts for everybody on your list.”

“It’s an opportunity for the young, the old to connect, to have something to work towards,” said Concordia Language Villages Shop Organizer Ann Hadrava. “It could be their background. It could be their individuality. And I think it’s important that they are able to do that and express themselves and to learn.”

“Shop the World” has been going on for over 20 years, and one of the most popular parts of the whole event is the candy from all over the globe.

“Of course, there’s good gift items,” Korynta said. “There’s T-shirts, there’s sweatshirts, there’s jewelry, there’s decorations, there’s everything, really, mugs and everything that you would want as a gift, but also really great fresh-made baked goods and international candies as well that you can’t find anywhere else – certainly not locally and even hard to find anywhere else in the United States.”

There are 14 different countries represented at the event.

“I really like connecting with people,” added Korynta. “I’m interested in different cultures and learning about either their heritage or just something new and different and experiencing the world in a different way.”

“Shop the World” will be open Friday from noon to 6 p.m and this Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year, for the first time, they are opening up two extra days of shopping and will be open next Thursday and Friday as well.