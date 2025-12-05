Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Dec 5, 2025 | By: Sydney Dick
Concordia Language Villages Inviting Public to ‘Shop the World’ for Christmas
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
12-05-2025
Community
Bemidji Area Elected Officials Discuss Childcare Affordability at Forum
12-05-2025
Community
32nd Annual Brainerd Radiothon to End Child Abuse Raises Over $110,000
12-05-2025
Community
Bemidji Radiothon to End Child Abuse Raises Money for 37th Year
12-05-2025
Community
Babinski Foundation Helping Bring Stray Animals off the Streets for Winter
Scroll To Top