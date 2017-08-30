DONATE

Concordia Language Villages Fears Impact of Visa Cuts

Sarah Winkelmann
Aug. 30 2017
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Officials who run a popular language and cultural immersion program in the north woods of Minnesota warn that potential changes in visa rules could make it hard for them to hire enough instructors.

Christine Schulze, executive director of Concordia Language Villages, is urging alumni and other supporters to contact their congressional representatives and ask them to ensure that international exchange programs are excluded from President Donald Trump’s “Buy American and Hire American” executive order.

The Wall Street Journal reported this week that the Trump administration is considering major reductions in visas for cultural exchange programs as it implements his executive order, which was issued in April.

Concordia Language Villages brings more than 10,000 people from all 50 states and more than 40 countries to Minnesota as either staff or students.

