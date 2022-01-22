Concerts at CLC Postponed Due to Rise in COVID-19 Cases
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the area, events are starting to be canceled or postponed. Central Lakes College in Brainerd has now made an announcement concerning some of their concerts and events for this month and the next.
In a statement on their website and Facebook page, the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center has announced that following guidance from Minnesota State and the Minnesota Department of Health, they have postponed their January and February events due to COVID-19. The concerts and performances affected are:
- January 21 – Neil Diamond Celebration
- February 10-12, 15-17 – Amadeus
- February 18 – Chris Koza
- February 26 – Monroe Crossing
The group says they are working to reschedule these events and will contact ticket holders with updated information when it becomes available.
When the concerts do come back, it’s likely those in attendance will have to wear some type of face covering.
