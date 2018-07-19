Lakeland PBS
Concerns Over Lake House Vacationers Arise in Crow Wing County

Anthony Scott
Jul. 19 2018
Around 1,000 lake houses and cabins in Crow Wing County are rented out each year to vacationers looking to stay in a private place. Recently at the Committee of the Whole Meeting concerns were brought to the county board about these vacationers.

Residents on Pelican Lake recently sited noise complaints and over occupied houses that are ruining their lake experience. Currently there are no restrictions or regulations on lake houses in Crow Wing County.

The next county board meeting where a vote could be held on this issue is scheduled for July 24th.

To hear Crow Wing Count Commissioner. Paul Koering, on the issue watch the video below.

