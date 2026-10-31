Concerns About Big Tech Pop Up in Minnesota’s U.S. Senate Race

By Mike Moen, Minnesota News Connection

Minnesota is among the active states for new laws that regulate Big Tech firms and social media. The candidates hoping to represent the North Star State in the U.S. Senate have visions of what new federal oversight could look like.

Some of Minnesota’s notable tech regulations are being challenged in court, including the first-in-the-nation law banning AI-generated fake nude images. Those developments are unfolding alongside talks about what else can be done to protect the public.

Lt. Gov. and U.S. Senate Democratic nominee Peggy Flanagan has hinted at a potential pause in advanced AI development, noting concerns about chatbots.

“When we hear about young people who have died by suicide because of the conversations with these chatbots, I can’t even believe that this is something where we are still questioning whether they should be regulated,” Flanagan said.

As the mother of a teenager, Flanagan suggested that is one of the threats that speaks to her. She made the comment at a recent event hosted by Courier Minnesota and Tech For The People.

Her opponent, Republican nominee Michele Tafoya, is emphasizing the need to rein in social media platforms when they’re used as tools to coordinate gang violence.

In a recent news conference, Tafoya said if elected, she would demand the FBI’s Cyber Division open a new threat assessment hub in Minneapolis. She added that Big Tech needs to do its part.

“These social media platforms profit off our kids’ attention,” Tafoya said. “They cannot pretend to be powerless now.”

Tafoya added she would work with both parties to expand the proposed Kids Online Safety Act to ensure tech firms cooperate with law enforcement on deterring online communication between street gangs.

Meanwhile, Flanagan expressed worry about AI’s impact on jobs and the subsequent effect on programs like Social Security. She has proposed an independent body to regulate firms advancing that type of technology.