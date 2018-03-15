DONATE

“Compose Your Life Song” Gets Seniors Thinking Long Term Care

Sarah Winkelmann
Mar. 15 2018
Only 12 percent of seniors plan their long term care, according to a new study by Home Instead Senior Care. That’s compared to 39 percent of seniors who have planned their funeral.

With a break down in communication often between adult children of seniors, a website launched earlier this week that is aimed at best preparing seniors for their end of life care.

Seniors can go through the website and answer basic questions that will then help “Compose Your Life Song” and be prepared for the future. To compose your own life song for free, click here.

In the video below, Micheal Cranny from Home Instead Senior Care in Brainerd shares about why this new resource is important for seniors and their loved ones.

