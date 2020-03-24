Lakeland PBS

Compass Rose Working With Bemidji United Way To Support Local Organizations

Destiny Wiggins — Mar. 24 2020

With the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important for local and non-profit businesses to know that they are well-supported from near and far during this tough time. We took a look at how Compass Rose in Bemidji shifted their business model to help support other organizations, as well as to benefit a useful resource available to those who are impacted.

Local businesses are encouraged to apply for disaster loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration. However, the Bemidji Alliance partners hope to have additional local assistance for businesses by April 1st.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Gov. Walz Self-Quarantines as COVID-19 Cases Reach 235 in MN

Brainerd City Council To Hold Meetings Online

Village of Hope in Bemidji Implementing New Safety Measures

Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Authorizes Tier Three Emergency Action Plan

Latest Stories

Level 3 Predatory Offender Moving to Rural Crosby

Posted on Mar. 24 2020

Court of Appeals Sends Back Air Emissions Permit For PolyMet Mine

Posted on Mar. 24 2020

Bemidji Track and Field Athletes Still Finding Ways to Work Out

Posted on Mar. 24 2020

Gov. Walz Self-Quarantines as COVID-19 Cases Reach 235 in MN

Posted on Mar. 24 2020

Brainerd City Council To Hold Meetings Online

Posted on Mar. 24 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.