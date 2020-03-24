Compass Rose Working With Bemidji United Way To Support Local Organizations

Click to print (Opens in new window)

With the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important for local and non-profit businesses to know that they are well-supported from near and far during this tough time. We took a look at how Compass Rose in Bemidji shifted their business model to help support other organizations, as well as to benefit a useful resource available to those who are impacted.

Local businesses are encouraged to apply for disaster loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration. However, the Bemidji Alliance partners hope to have additional local assistance for businesses by April 1st.

