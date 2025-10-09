Companies in Bemidji, TRF Settle with State in Sex Discrimination Cases

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights has announced settlement agreements for what it is calling “blatant sex discrimination” involving two companies in northern Minnesota.

According to a press release, Lakes Concrete Plus in Bemidji will pay a former female employee that was fired from the company $45,000 for lost wages.

Lakes Concrete Plus reportedly told the woman that driving a concrete truck was not “woman’s work” and that she should find a job that was “more fitting.” The company will also implement changes to create a workplace free from discrimination.

In addition, Key Lime Air out of Thief River Falls will pay a former job applicant approximately $45,000 for damages after the company reportedly refused to hire a qualified job applicant for a flight attendant position because he is a man.

The state Department of Human Rights said Key Lime Air acknowledged its practice of only hiring women as flight attendants because the company believed women are “better” than men for the position. Under the agreement, Key Lime Air also agreed to ensure its workplace policies do not discriminate against job applicants and employees in Minnesota.