Community Volunteers Spend More Than 4,000 Hours Helping Others

Haydee Clotter
Jul. 19 2017
The Office of Ombudsman for Long Term-Care, a program of the Minnesota Board on Aging, recognized 46 Certified Ombudsman statewide at a June event in Duluth.

There were a number of volunteers recognized from Bemidji and other surrounding areas.

Each regional ombudsman and volunteers work with consumers of long-term care. The ombudsman office helps to resolve disputes, complaints and problems relating to quality of care and services, quality of life, rights violations, access to services, service termination, discharge or eviction or public benefit programs.

Here is a list of local honorees.

Edith Hoyum, Bemidji

Chris Marcotte, Deer River

Jim Sowles, Aitkin

Lois Sowles, Aitkin

Kelli Turcotte, Brainerd

Lois Tyrrell, Wadena

Pat Westman, Roseau

Yolanda Williams, Eden Prairie

“Our highly trained, dedicated volunteers donated a total of 4,092 hours this past year to help solve problems of people living in nursing homes and other long-term care settings and make a difference in these individuals’ lives,” said Cheryl Hennen, Minnesota’s State Ombudsman for Long-Term Care. “This is a critical service that helps to ensure that individual values, preferences and rights are preserved throughout the health care continuum.”

For more information on volunteering or to reach an ombudsman, contact the Office of Ombudsman for Long-Term Care at 651-431-2555 or 1-800-657-3591.

 

 

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

