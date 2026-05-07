Community Support Helps Young Learners Thrive Outdoors at Warrior Early Learning Center

By Xzayver Curry

Warrior Early Learning Center students are stepping into the outdoors with confidence this spring thanks to a new initiative providing rain gear for young learners across the school.

The Brainerd Early Childhood Parent Teacher Organization partnered with Brainerd Public Schools to provide rain suits and boots for children attending Warrior Early Learning Center. The goal of the project is to ensure students can continue outdoor learning activities regardless of weather conditions.

Principal Martha Smithson said the new gear will allow students and staff to continue educational programs outdoors throughout the year.

“We have programs all day during the winter, spring, summer, and fall,” Smithson said. “When it’s rainy out, we still want to enjoy the outdoors and explore and learn with our children and families. Now with the rain gear, boots, mittens, and suits, we’re able to continue exploring outside with the children.”

According to school leaders, the equipment was designed with accessibility and convenience in mind. The gear fits toddlers through children in size 8 and features a simple slip-on design that allows students to quickly prepare for outdoor activities.

Smithson said the new equipment also helps remove barriers some families may face when trying to provide weather-appropriate clothing.

“Some of our kids don’t have boots, and these boots go right over their shoes,” Smithson said. “The suits cover their clothes so every child is able to have that opportunity. We don’t have to ask parents for extra gear on those cold or rainy days.”

The project was made possible through support from the Brainerd Public Schools Foundation, which operates grant programs supporting academics, arts, athletics, and student activities throughout the district.

Executive Director Jessica Gangl said outdoor education provides students with opportunities to learn in new and engaging ways.

“Learning happens in many different ways in a school setting,” Gangl said. “When you can bring learning outdoors, it really adds to the experience. Kids don’t want to be limited by the weather and the elements in Minnesota. This gives them an opportunity to go out, try new things, and explore in a new way.”

Members of the Warrior Early Learning Center PTO say outdoor play also provides important developmental benefits for children.

PTO member Sarah McCullough said access to outdoor environments can especially help children with sensory processing challenges.

“At our PTO meeting, we talked about what could benefit the children the most,” McCullough said. “With a child that has sensory processing issues, rain is such a great therapy tool for them, and getting them to play outside does wonders for a child’s brain.”

School officials say outdoor activities encourage curiosity, resilience, and physical and cognitive development among young learners. With the addition of the new rain gear, students at Warrior Early Learning Center can now continue learning and exploring outdoors—rain or shine.