Community Spotlight: Walk MS Bemidji

Over one hundred participants laced up their shoes and went for a walk – all for a good cause. Bemidji’s annual MS Walk brought a community together in an effort to raise awareness and funds to find a cure for multiple sclerosis.

Over the years, funds raised have played a key role in research that has resulted in new advancements in medicine for those living with MS.

Participants from all over the region traveled to Bemidji for the annual MS Walk. Some had their own personal connection to MS, while others just felt that it was the right thing to do. That includes local participants who have no direct connection to MS, but return to walk year after year raising funds for the cause.

Bemidji’s MS Walk has been compared to a family reunion – a family that unites once a year to support those with the disease and raise awareness throughout their communities.

Within the first two hours of the walk, nearly $20,000 had been raised, but the fundraising doesn’t end there. Donations can still be made at http://www.nationalmssociety.org.