Community Spotlight: Voyageurs Students Help With Hurricane Harvey Recovery

Seniors at Voyageurs Expeditionary School have been creating a sustainable home, but when Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, Texas, it added another aspect to their project. Through help from JCI USA, over the past few weeks students have been collecting items to send down in a large semi trailer to help with the recovery – allowing them to learn a valuble lesson in community service.

For students at Voyageurs, being able to step outside the classroom and reach outside their states borders to help others in need is a pretty cool feeling. They’ve been hitting the pavement, going around to businesses asking for donations and supplies. Overall, they say the response has been positive.

For staff members at Voyageurs, having students work on a real life project that encourages students to make connections is a valuable life lesson.

With the kindness and generosity stretching over one thousand miles, the effort made by some Bemidji teenagers is making a world of difference and is greatly appreciated.

With supplies needed ranging from paint, hardware, and cleaning supplies, students at Voyageurs are asking the public for help and will be collecting items on Saturday, December 2.