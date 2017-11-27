Community Spotlight: Voyager Students Help With Hurricane Harvey Recovery

Seniors at Voyagers Expeditionary School have been creating a sustainable home, but when Hurricane Harvey hit Houston Texas, it added another aspect to their project. Through help from JCI USA, over the past few weeks students have been collecting items to send down in a large semi trailer to help with the recovery. Learning a valuble lesson in community service.

For students at Voyagers being able to step outside the classroom and reach outside their states borders to help others in need is a pretty cool feeling.

Students have been hitting the pavement going around to businesses asking for donations and supplies. Overall they say the response has been positive.

For staff members at Voyagers having students work on a real life project that encourages students to make connections is a valubale life lesson.

With the kindness and generosity stretching over one thousand miles, the effort made by some Bemidji teenagers is making a world of difference and is greatly appreciated.

With supllies needed ranging from paint, hardware, and cleaning supplies, students at Voyagers are asking the public for help, and will be collecting items on Saturday, December 2.