Community Spotlight: Tri-County Health Care Promotes Men’s Health

It’s a visit that many people fear: a trip to the doctor’s office. But today, Tri-County Health Care brought the doctors to the people as they head their annual Men’s Night Out. It’s a free educational event that focuses on health and wellness for men of all ages.

“It’s a chance for them to have that opportunity to do some basic health education as well as some basic health screenings in a less intrusive manner,” says Joel Beiswenger, Tri-County Health Care President and CEO. “It facilitates us taking the healthcare out to them, to the community, rather than forcing them to get into the clinic.”

“We like to do events like this so that we can actually get men in and talk to them about how to stay healthy and how to be more engaged in their health,” says clinic optimizer Wendy Wallace.

The event hopes that people take a preventative approach to their health as opposed to reacting to something bad happening.

“Men don’t like to talk about it, they don’t like to go to the doctor, they don’t like to think about it,” says David Kloss, a general surgeon.

Justin Morneau was the keynote speaker and talked about his career with the Twins, his battle with concussions, and his general health practices.