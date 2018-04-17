Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Community Spotlight: Tri-County Health Care Promotes Men’s Health

AJ Feldman
Apr. 16 2018
Leave a Comment

It’s a visit that many people fear: a trip to the doctor’s office. But today, Tri-County Health Care brought the doctors to the people as they head their annual Men’s Night Out. It’s a free educational event that focuses on health and wellness for men of all ages.

“It’s a chance for them to have that opportunity to do some basic health education as well as some basic health screenings in a less intrusive manner,” says Joel Beiswenger, Tri-County Health Care President and CEO. “It facilitates us taking the healthcare out to them, to the community, rather than forcing them to get into the clinic.”

“We like to do events like this so that we can actually get men in and talk to them about how to stay healthy and how to be more engaged in their health,” says clinic optimizer Wendy Wallace.

The event hopes that people take a preventative approach to their health as opposed to reacting to something bad happening.

“Men don’t like to talk about it, they don’t like to go to the doctor, they don’t like to think about it,” says David Kloss, a general surgeon.

Justin Morneau was the keynote speaker and talked about his career with the Twins, his battle with concussions, and his general health practices.

AJ Feldman
Contact the Author AJ Feldman
afeldman@lptv.org

Related Posts

Near Record Low Temperature Expected For Twins Home Opener

Tri-County Health Care Offers New Car Seat Program

Tri-County Health Care Uses Grant for Opioid Management Program

Twins Are First 2018 Babies in Crow Wing County

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

brandie said

my daughter and I went to the salon in front of med save pharmacy. My daughter l... Read More

Tracy said

There will be a meeting held on Wednesday at 6pm organized by the community. The... Read More

Linda Ziesemer said

Shame on them! I grew up, and still live in Kenosha, Wi. They have a thriving... Read More

JoAnn Beck Stute said

The school board has cancelled those meetings and not scheduled any others.... Read More

Latest Story

Central Lakes College Announces New Mission, Vision and Values

It was nine months of discussion and brainstorming sessions through a committee made up of faculty, students and staff before the new statements
Posted on Apr. 16 2018

Latest Stories

Central Lakes College Announces New Mission, Vision and Values

Posted on Apr. 16 2018

Pequot Lakes Early Childhood To Host Teachable Safety Skills Presentations

Posted on Apr. 16 2018

Crossing Arts Alliance Displays Art From Local Youth

Posted on Apr. 16 2018

Downtown Bemidji Wells Fargo Closing

Posted on Apr. 16 2018

Minnesota Firm Tries To Solve Metal Pollution With Peat

Posted on Apr. 16 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.