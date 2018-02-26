Community Spotlight: The Frozen Fore Adds Snowmobile Drag Races

The thirteenth annual Frozen Fore had the typical stops around around Gull Lake but this year with an Olympic theme.

Keeping the competitive spirit alive, a brand new event took place on Saturday afternoon.

Hosted by the Pequot Lakes Brush Pilots, Snowmobile drag races were the site to see.

“We’ve been doing radar runs and it hasn’t been working out so we thought we would give this a try,” said John Hayes, Pequot Brush Pilots Club President.

Unlike radar runs, the snow drag races don’t require any special equipment and anyone can participate.

“It’s an awesome first year for this, it’s really good, there is great snow today, I just love this and it’s just something everyone should experience and go and do,” said Chris Rowe, a racer.

There were nearly 90 racers that took to the track over the weekend in 15 different class categories.

“We are just so blessed to have them as a part of it,” said Sarah Smith, the Frozen Fore Event Coordinator. “They are giving back to the community as well so it’s just a win-win for everybody.”

And in order to win the race, you just have to be the first to cross the line.

“Most guys, we might be going 75-80 mph but it is who gets there first that is what counts,” Rowe said.

As racers head down the 550 foot long track.

“It boils down to reaction time and traction along the way,” Hayes said.

On a snow covered Gull Lake.

“In the winter we are really based on weather in our area so to be able to pump some [funds] back into the community and work together,” Smith said. “It’s fun to watch it grow every single year and we just keep thinking is it really going to keep growing and it just does.”

For a fundraising event that gives to Confidence Learning Center and the Kid’s Against Hunger.

“I think the event was a success for the first year so hopefully we can out it together next year and be an even bigger and better thing,” Hayes said.