Community Spotlight: Stuff A Truck

Josh Peterson
Nov. 20 2017
Through the use of an assembly line, one by one, bags of groceries began to fill a large semi trailer all in an effort to help the Bemidji Community Food Shelf. Over the weekend shoppers at Marketplace Foods shopped and dropped off food to help stuff a truck.

The stuff a truck food drive has been a staple in Bemidji for 26 years, and has become a reliable source for food and income for the food shelf as the holidays approach.

Since last year, the Bemidji Community Food Shelf has seen a growing needing in the area, adding more importance to this particular food drive.

While some simply dropped a donation off, others made their donation while grocery shopping.

Over the weekend customers shopping at Marketplace Foods had the opportunity to purchase items to help stuff a truck, items ranging from cereal to canned goods like canned vegetables and canned fruits.

Marketplace made it easy for shoppers, to purchase a prefilled bag loaded with necessities the food shelf, these paper bags filled with food, was an easy way for shoppers to help fill the truck.

With a goal of 24 thousand pounds of food and a monetary goal of four thousand dollars, the hope is that the community will come together to help all families have a happy holiday.

Josh Peterson
