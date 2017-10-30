Community Spotlight: Sprout Growers & Makers Marketplace

Growers, makers and bakers are bringing the community together one locally grown product at a time.

“It’s a big draw for our community, it’s not just an everyday market,” said Lisa Baker the Sprout marketing director.

Anything from dried flowers to cutting boards can be found at the first Sprout market of the season.

The first market focused on youth involvement and for one 11-year-old vendor it was her first time selling her hand made necklaces.

“I had been on Pinterest and I saw some crazy cool ideas for necklaces and I thought it would be really cool to try and make my own necklaces and then when I started making them, I loved doing it. I thought why not try to sell them,” said Faith Klucas an 11 year old vendor.

The other vendors inspire Faith to continue to make unique products.

“I really like it so then other people can see the creativity I put into them and show off their own necklaces to have it their own style,” Klucas said.

Even though each vendor has their own personal style they are all coming together for one common goal.

“I believe in local foods, I believe in our local community and if we don’t keep our dollars local our small towns will start to die and we need to work really hard to help our communities thrive,” Baker said.

Keeping it local and growing as a community.

“A little bit more awareness in the awareness of the different cultures and the different people and the diversity within the region that we do have,” said Dawn Espe the Region 5 Senior Regional Development Planner.

After opening in April of 2014, the group wanted to expand and received a $440,000 grant through Art Place America to do just that.

“Processing kitchens and food hubs like this for small scale growers and makers are a thing of the past and we are reviving that and trying to bring back. I think that will help make our communities grow and thrive,” Baker said.

With over 30 vendors and hundreds of attendees the community is sprouting towards positive change.