DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Community Spotlight: Sprout Growers & Makers Marketplace

Sarah Winkelmann
Oct. 30 2017
Leave a Comment

Growers, makers and bakers are bringing the community together one locally grown product at a time.

“It’s a big draw for our community, it’s not just an everyday market,” said Lisa Baker the Sprout marketing director.

Anything from dried flowers to cutting boards can be found at the first Sprout market of the season.

The first market focused on youth involvement and for one 11-year-old vendor it was her first time selling her hand made necklaces.

“I had been on Pinterest and I saw some crazy cool ideas for necklaces and I thought it would be really cool to try and make my own necklaces and then when I started making them, I loved doing it. I thought why not try to sell them,” said Faith Klucas an 11 year old vendor.

The other vendors inspire Faith to continue to make unique products.

“I really like it so then other people can see the creativity I put into them and show off their own necklaces to have it their own style,” Klucas said.

Even though each vendor has their own personal style they are all coming together for one common goal.

“I believe in local foods, I believe in our local community and if we don’t keep our dollars local our small towns will start to die and we need to work really hard to help our communities thrive,” Baker said.

Keeping it local and growing as a community.

“A little bit more awareness in the awareness of the different cultures and the different people and the diversity within the region that we do have,” said Dawn Espe the Region 5 Senior Regional Development Planner.

After opening in April of 2014, the group wanted to expand and received a $440,000 grant through Art Place America to do just that.

“Processing kitchens and food hubs like this for small scale growers and makers are a thing of the past and we are reviving that and trying to bring back. I think that will help make our communities grow and thrive,” Baker said.

With over 30 vendors and hundreds of attendees the community is sprouting towards positive change.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

In Focus: Pequot Lakes Art Students Sculpt Bobber Water Tower

In Focus: Fiber Arts Trail

Minnesota Supreme Court Invalidates Law That Bars Meeting Disturbances

Vehicle Thefts On The Rise In Morrison County

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Dennis Weimann said

As the story points out BSU officials decide who can televise their games. Altho... Read More

Gary W midge said

I have to chuckle because a "DONATE" box has appeared below the text box I am us... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

It affects cabins on Leech Lake, Cass Lake and a few other lakes. The cabin own... Read More

Darrin Strosahl said

A great new career path in the health care field that helps people access the ca... Read More

Latest Story

Essentia Health Offers Valuable Resources To Breast Cancer Patients

Pink is in full bloom at Essentia Health – St. Joseph’s Medical Center as it honors and remembers both those who has passed away from and who
Posted on Oct. 30 2017

Latest Stories

Essentia Health Offers Valuable Resources To Breast Cancer Patients

Posted on Oct. 30 2017

American Indian Activist, Dennis Banks Dies At 80

Posted on Oct. 30 2017

Deadline Looms For Farmers, Landowners To Have Buffer Strips

Posted on Oct. 30 2017

Clearbrook Cabin Fire Victims Identified

Posted on Oct. 30 2017

Man Pleads Not Guilty To Charges Involving Death Of 5-Year-Old

Posted on Oct. 28 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.