Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Community Spotlight: Sober Squad Helps People Rise To Recovery

Rachel Johnson
Oct. 22 2018
Leave a Comment

Hundreds of people of different ages, lifestyles, and backgrounds gathered at Lum Park on Sunday with a shared purpose, to let people know they are not alone in their recovery.

“Everyone getting together and letting everyone know that you’re not alone in recovery and that we are here for you,” said Amber Casper, Sobriety Walk volunteer.

“We’re going to let the community know that we’re all here for them, get involved, get the family and friends, everybody involved in it,” added volunteer Nick Hines.

The Sobriety Walk was completely free and open to whoever wished to show their support.

“Today we’re just, we’re trying to get out in the community and let people know that we’re here and we’re not going anywhere. There’s tons of programs out there for recovery,” said Sober Squad member Nicholas Awalt. “But with Sober Squad you don’t have to be anonymous no more.”

The walk was over three miles long and took participants through areas in the community that they felt were the most hard hit by drug and alcohol abuse. The walk was put together by the Sober Squad, a group that was founded in 2017 on the Mille Lacs Indian Reservation.

“Basically there was all these different recovery communities all over the state but nobody was working together and so we coordinated a lot of different things working together with all these different people and coming together as one unit, all of us that are in recovery,” explained Sober Squad founder Colin Cash.

The Sober Squad puts a variety of sober events such as volleyball tournaments, group dinners, and more.

“Just helping build that healthy community for people in recovery to hangout with and to join in,” added Cash.

Everyone that walked had a different reason for being there, but they all shared the same passion and hope for their cause.

“We’re all coming together and doing it together. It’s a family thing,” added Hines. “Just to let people know that they are not alone and that we’re all here as a family,” said Casper.

Even though Sober Squad has only been around for a couple of years, they are already growing and spreading the message of recovery across the state.

“It’s given me a whole other purpose in life. Giving back to the community, showing them that just because I did live a life in addiction, I’m not a bad person,” explained Awalt. “The biggest thing is just showing the fellow addict who’s still stuck that there is hope.”

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Northwoods Adventure: Bad Harvest Doesn’t Stop Brainerd’s Great Pumpkin Fest

“Verses Like Water” Brings National Award Winning Poet To CLC

Essentia Health In Brainerd Now Offering Care At Home

Minnesota Court Of Appeals Hears Oral Arguments In Brainerd

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

AJ Feldman
AJ Feldman said

Hi Jim, The boys soccer team plays St. Cloud Cathedral in the section semifina... Read More

Jim Simmons said

Trying to follow the Bemidji boys soccer and wrestling from Oklahoma. Are you a... Read More

Estella Ramczyk said

That was a wonderful article by Anthony Scott about the BMX and what Justin Bar... Read More

JH said

Until this comment.... Read More

Latest Story

Nisswa Man Suffers Serious Injuries After Crash Near Brainerd High School

Brainerd Police and Fire Department crews had to use extrication tools to free a man from his vehicle after it flipped down a steep embankment
Posted on Oct. 22 2018

Latest Stories

Nisswa Man Suffers Serious Injuries After Crash Near Brainerd High School

Posted on Oct. 22 2018

Bar Near Lake Itasca Destroyed By Fire

Posted on Oct. 22 2018

Poll: Democrats Lead GOP Challengers In Senate Races

Posted on Oct. 22 2018

Pedestrians Crashes And Fatalities Increase In Fall Months

Posted on Oct. 22 2018

BSU Women's Hockey at University of Minnesota Duluth

Posted on Oct. 20 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.