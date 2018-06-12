Community Spotlight: Music, Art & Food Collide At “Sites N’ Bites” In Nevis

“This is my first time visiting for this event, and I have to say that it’s a nice place to be. You meet really nice people here,” says Bruce Robertson, who was watching the Girls Scouts Booth at the Nevis Sites N’ Bites event.

“It’s a good thing to be able to participate in with the community and be tourists in our neighborhood,” says Candace, an frequent attendee.

Whether you’re a first timer or seasoned Nevis foodie, everyone is welcome to the community for their annual Sites N’ Bites event.

“This is our 3rd annual Sites N’ Bites, and we started it to help donate money and food to the Nevis/Akeley Food Shelf and to highlight what Nevis has to offer for foods and arts and music in our community,” says event organizer Tracy Ganley.

All you need is a special passport from the Nevis Chamber of Commerce, then you’re free to taste and create memories. Prizes were also raffled off at the event so there’s a chance you could go home with a keepsake.

“Leona’s had pizza by the slice and some tater tots. The bakery had some delicious cupcakes and goodies. Iron Horse and Bullwinkle’s had some sliders,” said Ganley.

This year, there were more than 20 vendors who contributed their sites and bites to the event. Everyone says the event gets better each and every year.

“It’s great! It’s a lot of fun. A lot of nice music and great people,” says Becky Dean, one of this year’s vendors from the Headwaters Science Center in Bemidji.

When asked about her favorite thing at the event, young attendee Addison says, “Face paint!”

Another attendee, Valarie, adds, “And the food and music! We’ve got such good music out here!”

Over the years, the event has raised hundreds of dollars for the food shelf, and organizers say it just continues to grow. One thing is certain: the vendors are always willing to help out when called upon.

Tammy Teach, Manager of Muskie Waters, says, “I hope it continues to grow because the artists that we feature over at the music are local, and so it’s kind of like unheard talent a little bit sometimes, and we just like everybody to come in and enjoy the town and the things we have to offer and the local art and music and things and just enjoy the day.”