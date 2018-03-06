DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Community Spotlight: Minnesota Woman Turns Snuggling Animals Into A Business

Shirelle Moore
Mar. 5 2018
Leave a Comment

Meet Karen A. Busch. She started a new kind of business that includes snuggling up to all kinds of animals, big and small. It’s called Paws Hoofs Claws.

“It started with a love of animals way back when, and I was bullied by girls, and so my cat and my dog and my horse helped me through that time. So I kind of brainstormed animals,” says Busch.

Her office is her car because she brings her service to her clients. She travels all over Northern Minnesota to spend time with her client’s pets. The owners train her in and tell her what they want her to do, and then they draw up a contract. Plus, she’s insured and bonded so they know they’re getting good service.

One of her clients, Laurie Fairchild, said while speaking to Busch, “What I like about you – and you know I’m pretty picky about who I ask to take care of my critters – is that you ask questions. You ask for more information than I gave you, actually.”

“It can be seasonal work, caving or something like that, or it could just be daily chores,” says Busch.

Her work is what makes her happy, and for very good reasons.

“I think when the dogs, when we go for a walk and we snuggle and stuff like that, and then when they’re sleeping and I go, you know they’re just content,” says Busch. She adds, “Also, if there’s an emergency sort of situation that I’m there.”

In the future, Busch is hoping to get more clients so she can expand. She feels there’s not many services in this part of the state that offer home pet care so the need is there.

“I’m in the process of hiring a couple of really great people in Bemidji, and so then that means that we can expand so, you know, it’s not just on me,” says Busch, “It’s an awesome, awesome thing to help animals and then help their owners, so that’s what the business is.”

Busch started her business about a year ago. She can be reached by phone at (218) 464-2154.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji Jaycees Receives Over 50 Awards At State Convention

Beltrami County Deputies Investigating Possible Heroin Overdose Death

In Focus: Midwinter Interlude Exhibit Displays Work By BSU Staff

Bemidji’s Connection To 2018 Olympic Gold

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes (like running stop signs and red lights), al... Read More

Rhonda Dockendorf said

Thank you Trek North for taking action!!... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Loren, The ploughing contest will be held over Labor Day weekend in 2019.... Read More

Loren said

Nice article on ploughing contest but when is it?... Read More

Latest Story

Brainerd Declares Snow Emergency Due To Winter Storm

Posted on Mar. 6 2018

Latest Stories

Brainerd Declares Snow Emergency Due To Winter Storm

Posted on Mar. 6 2018

Bemidji Votes To Annex Property For New Elementary School

Posted on Mar. 5 2018

Beltrami County Democrats Come Together To Hear From Candidates

Posted on Mar. 5 2018

First Ever All-Women Ice Fishing Tournament Takes Over Gull Lake

Posted on Mar. 5 2018

Bemidji Jaycees Receives Over 50 Awards At State Convention

Posted on Mar. 5 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.