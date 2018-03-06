Community Spotlight: Minnesota Woman Turns Snuggling Animals Into A Business

Meet Karen A. Busch. She started a new kind of business that includes snuggling up to all kinds of animals, big and small. It’s called Paws Hoofs Claws.

“It started with a love of animals way back when, and I was bullied by girls, and so my cat and my dog and my horse helped me through that time. So I kind of brainstormed animals,” says Busch.

Her office is her car because she brings her service to her clients. She travels all over Northern Minnesota to spend time with her client’s pets. The owners train her in and tell her what they want her to do, and then they draw up a contract. Plus, she’s insured and bonded so they know they’re getting good service.

One of her clients, Laurie Fairchild, said while speaking to Busch, “What I like about you – and you know I’m pretty picky about who I ask to take care of my critters – is that you ask questions. You ask for more information than I gave you, actually.”

“It can be seasonal work, caving or something like that, or it could just be daily chores,” says Busch.

Her work is what makes her happy, and for very good reasons.

“I think when the dogs, when we go for a walk and we snuggle and stuff like that, and then when they’re sleeping and I go, you know they’re just content,” says Busch. She adds, “Also, if there’s an emergency sort of situation that I’m there.”

In the future, Busch is hoping to get more clients so she can expand. She feels there’s not many services in this part of the state that offer home pet care so the need is there.

“I’m in the process of hiring a couple of really great people in Bemidji, and so then that means that we can expand so, you know, it’s not just on me,” says Busch, “It’s an awesome, awesome thing to help animals and then help their owners, so that’s what the business is.”

Busch started her business about a year ago. She can be reached by phone at (218) 464-2154.