Community Spotlight: Loop The Lake Festival

Over the past four years, the annual Loop the Lake Festival has been a celebration of Lake Bemidji and the community that surrounds the lake. Because of those reasons, the festival has seen rapid growth. In its first year the event had over 300 participants, and four years later an estimated 800-900 are expected to pedal their way around the lake.

With such rapid growth, the festival fears that they may out grow the space and have to cap the amount of participants.

For some of the Loop the Lake participants, they have been looking forward to the festival since last year.

With a festival that spans 17 miles around Lake Bemidji, key partnerships have been formed to make sure that each year is a success.

For the Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department, a festival that showcases all the scenic beauty and amenities of Bemidji’s trail system is an added bonus.

With another year completed, preparations and planning for the 5th Annual Loop The Lakes festival has already begun.