Community Spotlight: Law Enforcement Torch Run For Special Olympics

The Olympic spirit was in the air at Paul Bunyan Park as local law enforcement rallied around athletes for the Special Olympic Summer Games. While this is only the second time local authorities have carried the torch, the partnership goes back further.

Six local officers will alternate along the route to Pequot Lakes. For many of them, this is another way to show support and give back to the community.

For the athletes, having law enforcement along side them leaves a good feeling and great inspiration.

Even if the games don’t start for a few days, today’s torch run is an important partnership and will leave its participants with a lasting impact.

Walking or running, these athletes and local police and sheriff’s deputies will take each stride together and bring the athletes another step closer to the big summer games.