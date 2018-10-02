Lakeland PBS
Community Spotlight: Lake Bemidji State Park Nature Playscape

Josh Peterson
Oct. 2 2018
Throughout the year, many people get out and explore Minnesota’s state parks, and through a new concept, the Friends of Lake Bemidji State Park hope to encourage kids to step off the playground and into the woods.

The sound of shovels could be heard as friends and volunteers worked together to install a weed barrier, spread and level gravel, and put some playscape elements into the ground.

These Friends are no strangers to hard work. They spearheaded the construction of the first playground, and now have an ambitious vision. The overall objective is to get kids beyond the playground and into the woods, to go and explore and learn.

For the Friends, this project made sense, and has been in the works for a long time. But with a project so large, it will be built in phases.

But if it wasn’t for the hard work of volunteers, this project would not have happened. The Friends group hopes that this project will inspire more people to join their efforts.

