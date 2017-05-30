DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Community Spotlight: Jack Pine Brewery Opens Doors To New Location

Nathan Green
May. 29 2017
Leave a Comment

This past weekend marked the beginning of a new era for Jack Pine Brewery in Baxter as it opened its new location right off Highway 371. Clayton Castle has that story in this week’s Community Spotlight.

Nathan Green
Contact the Author Nathan Green
ngreen@lptv.org

Related Posts

Man Sent To Hospital After Two Vehicles Crash

Drug Bust In Baxter Leads To Arrest

Baxter Extends Offer For City Admin

Jack Pine Brewery Sets May Opening in Baxter

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Brent Sigana Jr said

That wasn't a racist act, it's facts in a natives eyes. Should be a fact in ever... Read More

Lori Westlund said

Nice news story on our Pequot athletes though Gage Westlund will be playing Bask... Read More

Jeremy Jenkins said

Yes I agree that was a totally racist charged statement that is completely not t... Read More

Wendy said

Billie got a news flash for you. That bus had kids of SEVERAL races and colors!... Read More

Latest Story

Memorial Day: Generations Remember Fallen Heroes

People young and old gathered at Bemidji’s Greenwood Cemetery to honor those brave men and women who risked it all for their county. The annual
Posted on May. 29 2017

Recently Added

Memorial Day: Generations Remember Fallen Heroes

Posted on May. 29 2017

VanOverbeke Rehired As Staples-Motley Football Coach

Posted on May. 27 2017

Bemidji Chamber Of Commerce President Retiring

Posted on May. 27 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.